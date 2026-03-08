West Asia conflict must not escalate into world war: Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The ongoing conflicts in West Asia are a matter of concern for the entire world and must not escalate into a world war, Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief V Shantha Kumari said.

In an interview with PTI, Kumari said wars only bring suffering and stressed that the situation in the region should not spiral into a wider global conflict.

“What is happening in West Asia is not good for the whole world. We never want the war to escalate into something like a world war,” she said.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936, functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men.

Kumari also spoke about the treatment of women in some countries, including restrictions faced by women in Iran and under Taliban rule, saying women should not be controlled or treated like “puppets”.

“Women should be given respect. They should not be treated badly or controlled in such a manner. If women are treated like puppets in someone’s hands, we should oppose it,” she said.

She said denying women dignity and freedom cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“Women should not be treated as if they exist only for someone else’s happiness. They must be respected as individuals, given freedom and guided properly so that they can live happily and contribute positively to society,” she added.

She also stressed that societies across the world must ensure that women are respected and not subjected to harsh restrictions.

“Respect for women is the most important thing. Wherever women are treated badly, it must be opposed,” she said.

The US launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

The conflict has raised concerns about regional stability, with India calling for resolving the situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

V Shantha Kumari, also known as "Shanthakka," served for several years as a teacher at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru. In 1995, she voluntarily retired from teaching to devote herself entirely to the growth and development of the Samiti.

She is based in Nagpur, where she continues to lead and guide the organisation’s initiatives across the country. Kumari served as Pramukh Karyavahika (national general secretary) for about nine years before she took over as the Samiti’s Pramukh Sanchalika (chief) in 2012. PTI KSH DV OZ OZ