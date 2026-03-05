West Asia conflict: Panic buying of fuel witnessed in parts of Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) Fearing shortage of fuel in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, people, mostly farmers, in some parts of Punjab have resorted to panic buying of petrol and diesel.

Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association president Sandeep Sehgal on Thursday said that for the past two days, panic buying of fuel was being witnessed among customers at some places.

Sehgal, however, said the supply chain of fuel is quite comfortable.

According to fuel pump owners, consumers are apprehending shortage of oil in the wake escalating conflict following the joint Israel-US strike on Iran.

It is farmers in rural areas who are stocking diesel which they require for the wheat harvesting season starting next month, they said.

Farmers could be seen at fuel stations in Faridkot, Samana (Patiala) and Gurdaspur areas getting their barrels and drums, brought on tractor-trolleys, filled with diesel.

A farmer said they were buying fuel now as there may be a shortage or price may rise in the wake of ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

A petrol pump owner in Samana said farmers are getting two to three drums filled with diesel.

Farmers have started stocking the fuel, said a petrol pump owner in Faridkot.

Tractor-trolleys could be seen queuing up at the fuel pumps for replenishing their stocks for farm activities.

There is panic among farmers and they are trying to store it, said a fuel pump owner in Amritsar.

Another fuel pump owner said those commuters who regularly buy fuel for Rs 500 to 1,000, are now getting their tanks filled.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. PTI CHS KVK KVK