West Asia crisis: Woman wrestler safely returns to India from Albania; MP CM expresses happiness

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati safely returned to India from Albania, where she was stuck after participating in the wrestling championship due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressing happiness over her safe return.

Prajapati hails from Ujjain in the state.

She had gone to participate in the World Wrestling Championship Ranking Series held in Tirana, Albania, but was stuck there due to the escalating conflict situation in West Asia, an official said.

But CM Yadav made high-level efforts to ensure her safe return, he said.

"As a result, Priyanshi returned to India on Thursday around 12.30 pm," her father Mukesh Prajapti told PTI over phone.

CM Yadav also congratulated the wrestler on winning a silver medal at the championship, the official said.

The CM also spoke with Priyanshi's family in Ujjain via video call on Thursday.

Priyanshi's father thanked Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support they provided in ensuring the safe return of his daughter.

She won a bout on February 26 at the World Wrestling Championship held in Albania from February 24 to 28.