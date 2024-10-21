West Asia situation order-defining moment, fault line changed: Akbaruddin

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Veteran diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Monday said the current West Asia situation is an "order-defining moment" and stressed that the fault line there has changed which is going to have "tremendous repercussions" not only for the region but beyond.

In a panel discussion held at the NDTV summit here, he also said that it is "something that we all need to watch for" as these are clearly those times "when decades happen in days".

"West Asia is an order-defining moment of the present order. Because, it is an issue which started with a non-state actor taking on a state actor.

"So, it shows non-state actors have grown while we have focussed on state actors. Non-state actors now have the capacity to attack state actors in a manner that we never envisaged previously, before the 21st century," Akbaruddin said.

"Having said that it is at the crossroads of history. It's an issue that has not been resolved for over 70 years. And, let us acknowledge that," the former diplomat said.

Akbaruddin served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and prior to that as the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"What is different today is that the fault lines in West Asia have changed. We all grew up thinking that the fault line was between the Arabs and the Israelis on Palestine, today the fault line has changed, it is now between Iran and Israel, it's a different fault line which is going to have tremendous repercussions, not only for the region but beyond that. So, it is something that we all need to watch for," he said.

"They say, sometimes, for decades nothing happens, and then in days, decades happen. These are clearly those times, clearly for West Asia and the world," the former diplomat said.

The Israel-Hamas war and the Israel-Hezbollah conflict have shown signs of escalation.

India has been expressing deep concern over the current situation in West Asia and called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tension in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September had called for a ceasefire in West Asia, the release of hostages and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and stressed that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the volatile region.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann and Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth H da Nobrega were also part of the panel discussion on 'Geo-Political Disruptions: Emerging Powers Vs Existing Powers'.

Ackermann was asked if there was a need for the old global power equation to change and he replied in the affirmative.

"Europe and Germany in particular recognise that India has to step up on the international stage. India has to become one of the main actors internationally, and that has to be reflected also in the international system," he said.

Germany, Brazil, India, and Japan are the so-called G4, and "we are fighting for a seat at the UN Security Council table," the German envoy said.

"India, like no other country, deserves a seat there. And, we also hope that a reform is coming up of these international formats, international organisations and institutions.

"At the same time, what you see is that many, many countries, including mine, come to India, and pay respect to this aspirational country... want to hear what India has to say, want to involve India in a discussion on various matters, be that Ukraine-Russia, or Middle East, West Asia situations," Ackermann added.

He further said, "My government will come and take it up with Prime Minister Modi and the ministers of the Indian Cabinet to discuss these actions. Because, we feel India is a very important part of the world equation, so to speak, and should be recognised." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit India this month to hold wide-ranging talks with Modi, with a focus on boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

Ackermann praised India for its leadership during the G20 last year and said it showed the weight it has on the international stage.

"India has proven in the last 10 years and before even.. that it is a very important actor on the world stage. And, just want to highlight the G20 Presidency, where India excelled and had shown what weight it has on the international stage.

"Without India, the declaration of the G20 would not have been possible. It was a very difficult moment, very difficult environment, with Russia and the West, India somehow succeeded in getting a very satisfactory result and that shows how strong the weight of India is," he said.

Ambassador Nobrega, asked about India's development under PM Modi, said, "On the vision of Prime Minister Modi regarding the leadership of the Global South and Brazil is always ready to be a traditional partner of India in building bridges between the Global South and the West".

"India has all the preconditions to assume this leadership. It's a vision anchored deeply in reality, the sense of the economic preconditions are there, the technological preconditions are there, the civilisational preconditions are there...

"Plus, it is a country that has a heritage and on which it is building... thinking, focussing on the 21st Century challenges," he said. PTI KND RT RT