West Bengal: 1 arrested in Duttapukur for trying to sexually assault mentally challenged teen

Barasat (WB), Oct 22 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to sexually assault a mentally challenged girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The girl, 15, was found in a nearly unconscious state. She was subsequently taken to a government hospital, where a medical test was done, Barasat's SP Pratiksha Jharkhariya said.

Following the examination of the CCTV footage of the area and the medical test, one person was arrested from Duttapukur, she said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, she added.