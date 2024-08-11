West Bengal: 100 students visit Bangladesh border; meet BSF, BGB troops

Nadia (West Bengal), Aug 11 (PTI) A group of 100 school students on Sunday undertook an educational tour of the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal where they met BSF and BGB troops amid the continuing "high alert" due to the unrest in the neighbouring country.

The students, including NCC cadets, belonging to a school from Krishnanagar visited the BSF border post Gede, went up to the zero line and the land customs station and the railway station located in this area, a senior BSF officer said.

The group of 100 students and 23 teachers also met BSF troops on the front apart from the personnel of the BSF's counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), he said.

The students also shook hands with the BGB personnel who were invited by the BSF and they were later briefed about the IB, border pillars and protocols by the Commandant of the 32nd BSF battalion Sujeet Kumar and deputy inspector general (DIG) Sanjay Kumar, he said.

"While a high alert is being observed all along the India-Bangladesh border due to the recent developments in that country, such visits reflect that the border is safe and secure for normal activities. BSF and BGB are having an excellent coordination," a senior officer of the force told PTI.

The children were also hosted for a dog show and weapons display gallery before they were taken to the Kadipur front where they were shown the unique BSF initiative of installing beehives on the border fence, he said.

The BSF also hosted a lunch for the students who spent about six hours in the border area, the first officer quoted above said.

The BSF guards the total 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh boundary including 2,217 km in West Bengal. PTI NES KVK KVK