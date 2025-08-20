West Bengal: 100 'tainted' teachers apply for fresh recruitment process, rejected

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Applications of 100 teachers, who were marked "tainted" for the way they got their jobs in state-run schools before those were invalidated by the Supreme Court, were rejected by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) for the fresh recruitment process, an official said on Wednesday.

They were among the 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff whose appointments were terminated on April 3 by the Supreme Court, which termed their selection process conducted in 2016 "vitiated".

A total of 1,803 teachers were marked "tainted" after it was ascertained how they got their jobs, and these 100 were among them.

"These 100 teachers had applied for the upcoming State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 on the WBSSC website. They were not allowed to download their admit cards. This was done in accordance with the Supreme Court order," the official said.

The SLST is slated to be held on September 7 and 14 for 35,726 assistant teacher posts in state-aided secondary and higher secondary schools, he said.

About 5.8 lakh provisional admit cards were issued for the exam, he added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the West Bengal government's plea seeking review of its April 3 verdict, which invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools.