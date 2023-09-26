West Bengal: 14-year-old boy on way to school killed after being hit by SUV

Burdwan (WB), Sep 26 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy died and his cousin was injured in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday after they were hit by an SUV while they were going to school, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened on the Burdwan-Bankura highway in Metedanga village in Khandaghosh police station area, they said.

The two cousins were walking to school when the SUV which was heading towards Bankura hit them. Sheikh Samim Aktar (14) and Nazima Parveen (13) were immediately taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors there declared Aktar dead, while Parveen was undergoing treatment, police said.

Protesting the death, locals blocked the highway with tree trunks. After assurances from the police that speeding vehicles would be reigned in, the blockade was withdrawn. PTI CORR SOM