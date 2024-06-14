West Bengal: 2 arrested for helping aspirants cheat in govt recruitment exam

Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested by the West Bengal CID for their alleged involvement in a racket that helped aspirants cheat during a recruitment examination, officials said on Friday.

The case pertains to the recruitment examination conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission for the posts of sub-inspector in the state Food & Supply Department earlier this year, he said.

"The two persons were arrested on Thursday night from Kalyani and Dhubulia in Nadia district," he added.

One of the accused is a senior auditor in the office of the Principal Accountant General, while the other one, suspected to be the mastermind of the racket, is an employee of the central government, the officer said.

The CID took over the investigation at the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

Eleven mobile phones and multiple bank passbooks were seized from the duo, the officer said. PTI SCH SOM