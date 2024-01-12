West Bengal: 2 arrested in connection with attack on ED team in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team during a raid at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Seikh in Sandeshkhali last week, police said.

Advertisment

Those arrested were identified as Mehaboob Mollah and Sukomal Sardar, they said.

"Based on various video footage, today we have arrested the two persons," Basirhat SP Joby Thomas told PTI.

The duo were produced before a court, which sent them to police custody for three days.

Sheikh, who was raided in connection with the alleged ration scam, is still on the run.

Three ED officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in the attack that happened in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5.