West Bengal: 2 children injured in suspected crude bomb explosion outside school

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Two children were injured in an explosion after they touched a suspected crude bomb outside their school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.

The two class 5 students were playing outside their school at Kharua in Bongaon near the India-Bangladesh border when they came across the object lying amid a heap of stone chips. As they touched it, there was a loud explosion.

The two children sustained injuries on their hands and were immediately taken to the nearby health centre. Their condition was stable, police said.

Samples were collected by the police from the spot for forensic tests.