West Bengal: 20-year-old woman shoots dead her 44-year-old partner, arrested

Kalyani (WB), Nov 27 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday for allegedly shooting dead her partner, police said.

The woman was in a relationship with the 44-year-old man, who was married with four children, for the last four years, they said.

She wanted to end things with him, but the man, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, did not want to part ways, police said.

On Saturday, the man came to meet her at Ganguly Para near Madanpur railway station. As the fight between the two escalated, the woman allegedly shot him dead and fled the spot on her motorcycle, they said.

"The woman, who is a resident of Jatrapur in Rowtari village, has confessed to committing the crime," an officer of the Chakdaha police station said, adding that she was alone when the incident happened.

An investigation was started after the body of the man was found on the roadside at Ganguly Para, he said.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the man was seen talking to the woman by locals in the area. Following this lead, the woman was detained for questioning, he said.

Police said that the man's family, who live in Kabir Nagar area of Jamshedpur, has already been informed.

When the woman was produced before a court, she was sent to six days in police custody. PTI CORR SOM