West Bengal: 23-year-old dies by suicide after India's loss in World Cup final

Bankura: A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Bankura district after India lost the World Cup final to Australia, his family said.

The incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday near the Cinema Hall in Beliatore police station area, police said.

Rahul Lohar used to work at a clothing store in the area, and he took a leave on Sunday to watch the final match. Heartbroken by India's loss to Australia, he hung himself in his room, his brother-in-law Uttam Sur said.

Otherwise, there were no such problems in his life, he claimed.

His body was sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a case of unnatural death was registered.

There was no one in the house when the incident happened, they said.

Police said that an investigation was underway, refusing to comment on the reason for the death.

India lost the World Cup title clash to Australia by six wickets, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.