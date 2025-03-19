West Bengal: 3 BJP MLAs attend assembly session after suspension ends, Suvendu skips

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) Three BJP MLAs attended the budget session of the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday after their one-month suspension ended, but leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari who was also suspended along with them skipped it.

BJP MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Biswanath Karak and Bankim Ghosh along with Adhikari were suspended from the House on February 17 after they tore papers of proceedings to protest Speaker Biman Banerjee's decision not to allow an adjournment motion on attacks on places of worship of the Hindu community.

"I will not attend the session's remaining two days as a mark of protest against the speaker who suspended BJP MLA Deepak Barman for the entire session," Adhikari told reporters outside the House.

The budget session of the assembly will conclude on Thursday.

Barman was suspended on March 10 for the entire session as he tore papers of proceedings in protest against the speaker's decision to expunge some comments of BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee.

Adhikari said he was also protesting the eviction of BJP MLAs Shankar Ghosh and Manoj Oraon by marshals from the House on March 10.

"As this chief minister and the speaker do not allow the opposition to speak in the assembly, I am communicating with the people at the gate of the House through the press," he said. PTI SUS SOM