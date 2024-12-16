West Bengal: 3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in border district of Nadia

Ranaghat, Dec 16 (PTI) Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were held in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday.

They were apprehended from Ranaghat after they entered India with the help of touts in the early hours.

Five suspected Indian touts were also arrested, police said.

"The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested as they entered India without valid documents. Out of the three, one is a minor. We have also arrested five Indian touts who are involved in the cross-border trafficking," a police officer said. PTI CORR PNT SOM