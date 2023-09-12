West Bengal: 4 killed as truck hits e-rickshaw in Malda

English Bazar (WB), Sep 12 (PTI) Four people were killed and one person was critically injured after a truck hit their e-rickshaw in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened around 5.30 am on National Highway 12 in Shyamnagar in Gazole police station area, they said.

Four vegetable sellers from Gourangapur were travelling in the e-rickshaw to the Gazole market when the accident happened. The truck was heading towards Malda town, they added.

Three people died on the spot, while one person died while undergoing treatment at the Gazole Rural Hospital. Another person, who was critically injured in the accident, was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, police said.

The truck has been seized but its driver managed to flee after the accident. A hunt is underway for him, they said. PTI CORR SOM