West Bengal: 4 sentenced to life in jail in jewellery store heist

Ranaghat (WB), Jan 25 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday sentenced four people to life imprisonment for robbing a jewellery store at gunpoint in August last year.

The fast-track court of additional sessions judge Manajit Dasgupta sentenced Kundan Kumar Yadav, Raju Kumar Paswan, Chhattu Paswan and Rikki Paswan to life imprisonment in the robbery that happened in broad daylight in Ranaghat on August 29.

They were convicted under IPC sections 395 (dacoity), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), among others.

A gang of eight robbers had attacked the store of a leading jewellery retailer in the Rathtala area and robbed it at gunpoint. As the robbers tried to escape, police reached the spot and cordoned off the area, officials said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the robbers and the police, they said.

Two robbers were shot in the gunfight, and along with them, the police managed to arrest three others. The rest fled the spot, they added.

Of the five held, one died of gunshot wounds during the trial, officials said. PTI CORR SOM