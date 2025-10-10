West Bengal: 5 arrested in Malda, brown sugar seized

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Five people were arrested in West Bengal's Malda district and brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh was seized, police said on Friday.

Three of those arrested hailed from Bihar's Madhepura district, they said.

Police intercepted their vehicle on Wednesday and found 60 gram of brown sugar in it, following which they were arrested, police said.

Later, two of their suppliers were arrested from the Kaliachak area of the district, they added.

