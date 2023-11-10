West Bengal aims Rs 5,000cr capex in logistics sector in 3yrs

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal plans to attract investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the logistics sector over the next three years.

A senior state government official emphasised the state's favourable position for growth, anticipating contributions from both public and private sectors in the logistics ecosystem.

Speaking at the sidelines of the MCCI-organised logistics conclave here on Friday, state transport secretary Saumitra Mohan said according to estimates, the total investment in the logistics sector would be about Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years.

He said the state's 1,200 electric bus rollout plan may involve an investment of about Rs 1,800 crore, with each bus costing around Rs 1.5 crore.

He also mentioned about the ongoing Rs 1,100 crore World Bank project in the state which includes the modernisation and development of ghats and jetties.

The state also envisions 100 more jetties to boost river transport and tourism, he added.

The government is also planning river vessel operations in various locations, allocating funds for the efficient movement of buses, trucks, cars, and trailers, with a particular focus on Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) services, he said.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) officials said there is a huge investment coming into the inland waterways sector with new vessels and multimodal terminals with connectivity to the Northeast via the Indo-Bangladesh protocol route.

Braithwaite & Co CMD Yatish Kumar said highlighted the new initiatives of the company, which could be a game-changer in the logistics sector, including foodgrain movement at a more affordable cost. PTI BSM MNB