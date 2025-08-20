West Bengal: Around 13 academics interviewed by SC-formed panel for post of VCs in state varsities

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Around 13 academics have been interviewed by the committee led by former CJI UU Lalit for the post of vice-chancellors of 15 state-run universities in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday.

These 15 varsities have been functioning without a permanent VC for over two years amid a tussle between Raj Bhavan and the Education Department over their appointments, he said.

The committee has been conducting the interviews since Tuesday at a hotel in Kolkata, and so far, around 13 academics have appeared for it, he added.

The interview process will continue till Thursday.

Calcutta University's former acting VC Asutosh Ghosh and North Bengal University's former VC Om Prakash Mishra are among those interviewed, the official said.

The committee was formed by the Supreme Court to appoint VCs in the state-run varsities amid the tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Education Department.

The governor is the chancellor of these universities, which are now functioning with interim VCs. PTI SUS SOM