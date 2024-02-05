West Bengal assembly adjourned after obituary references on first day of budget session

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The proceedings of the first day of the budget session of West Bengal assembly were adjourned for the day on Monday after obituary references to public figures who passed away recently.

As soon as the House assembled, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay read out the names of important personalities who passed away recently including former state minister and CPI(M) leader Narayan Biswas, singer and former TMC MLA Anup Ghosal, former CPI(M) MLA Maharani Konar, former CPI(M) MLA Mir Quasem Mondal, renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, poet Debarati Mitra and two others.

The Speaker in his condolence message referred to contributions made by each of them in their respective fields. He then adjourned the House till Tuesday morning.

The session will continue till February 17 and the budget is scheduled to be tabled on February 8, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee had told PTI earlier.

On Governor CV Ananda Bose not addressing the House on the first day of the budget session, Chatterjee had said since the winter session was adjourned sine die and not prorogued, the governor's address was not required.

It may be recalled that before the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, an interim budget was presented by the state government followed by a full budget after the general elections. PTI SUS MNB