West Bengal: Bangladeshi man held with drone at Petrapole border along IB

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national carrying a drone without valid documents was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Petrapole check post along the international border in West Bengal.

The man, holding a Bangladeshi passport, was carrying a 'DJI RC2 Mini 4 Pro' make drone.

He was caught with the machine when his baggage was being checked by the BSF troops at the passenger terminal of the integrated check post (ICP), Petrapole, in the border district of North 24 Parganas Friday morning, an spokesperson for the border force said.

"When questioned, the individual claimed the drone was for personal use but was unable to provide the necessary documentation, such as purchase receipts, registration, or travel declarations, which are required by Indian Customs regulations and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines for drone transport and use," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The drone, along with its accessories, like remote panel, are worth Rs 90,000. The case has been handed over to the Customs authorities at the ICP, the spokesperson said. PTI NES VN VN