West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu alleges attack by TMC supporters, starts dharna at police station

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that he was attacked by TMC supporters in Paschim Medinipur district.

Demanding the immediate arrest of those involved, Adhikari began a dharna at the Chandrakona police station.

"Tonight approximately around 8:20 pm, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road; Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons," he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of the incident.

Claiming that the attack happened in the presence of police personnel who were "mute spectators", Adhikari said it was an assault on every voice of opposition in the state.

"The TMC's desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can't face the heat of the people's rising anger," he alleged.

"I am now sitting on Dharna inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding immediate action & arrests. The people of Bengal deserve better than this lawless dictatorship. I will not budge until accountability is enforced," he added. PTI AMR SOM