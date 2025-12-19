West Bengal board urges EC to allow some BLOs to return to schools for classes in Jan

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday wrote to the Election Commission, urging it to allow some teachers, who are working as booth-level officers (BLOs) in the ongoing SIR exercise, to return to schools as their continued absence has seriously affected students.

In the letter, WBBSE Secretary Subrata Ghosh urged the EC to allow these teachers to report to their respective schools from January.

It said that as the class 10 board examinations are slated to be held in February, there is an urgency on the part of schools to make arrangements, and teachers play a crucial part in it.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said it will be extremely difficult for schools to hold classes if most of the teachers are away for days for work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CEO Manoj Agarwal said the decision regarding this has to be made by the EC.

"The CEO's office is only enforcing the EC's directives," he said when asked about the letter.

Swapan Mondal, a representative of the TMC-backed BLO Oikyo Mancha, said a large number of BLOs could not take classes for over one and a half months, as a result of which schools are suffering with no alternatives in place. PTI SUS SOM