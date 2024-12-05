West Bengal: BSF seizes gold bars worth Rs 90 lakh, nabs man from India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday arrested an Indian man who was allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth about Rs 90 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, officials said.

Advertisment

The person was nabbed from the Krishnanagar area of the Nadia district by the troops of the 32nd BSF battalion around 6 am.

The man hid five gold bars, weighing about 1.2 kg in total, under an orthopaedic belt tied around his waist. He was travelling on a public bus, the officials said.

The accused was handed over to the local police, they said. PTI NES MNK MNK