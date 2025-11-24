West Bengal cabinet approves key proposal paving way for construction of Mahakal temple in Siliguri

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday approved a key proposal, paving the way for the construction of the Mahakal temple at Matigara in Siliguri.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had built a Jagannath temple in Digha and announced plans for setting up 'Durga Angan' in New Town.

While visiting the disaster-affected areas of north Bengal in October, Banerjee had announced plans for building the Mahakal temple in Siliguri, on the lines of the one in the Himalayan town of Darjeeling.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "Land measuring 25.15 acre in Laxmi township in Matigara will be taken over from the existing lease holders by the state government." "Of this, 17.41 acre will be transferred from the Land and Land Reforms Department to the Tourism Department, with the remaining land to be handed over in phases," she said.

Bhattacharya said the location would be developed as a major tourism hub, centred around the Mahakal temple.

"The CM had promised that a Mahakal temple would be built in north Bengal. Acting on that promise, the cabinet unanimously approved the decision for the land transfer," Bhattacharya said.

CM Banerjee had earlier said the temple would feature the largest statue of Lord Shiva.

The cabinet also approved the construction of a new convention centre in the Dabgram area of the northern city.

"The new facility will be built on 10 acre of land, adjacent to Asian Highway 2, in the Teesta township area," Bhattacharya said.

"There has long been a demand for a large, international-standard convention centre in north Bengal. So, the government undertook the initiative," she said. PTI SCH SOM