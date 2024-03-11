West Bengal: CBI team visits Bongaon in connection with investigation into attack on ED officers

Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) A CBI team visited Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on Monday in connection with its investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers who went to arrest TMC leader Shankar Adhya on January 5, officials said.

The ED officers were attacked by a mob when they went to search properties linked to Adhya, the former chairman of the Bongaon Municipality, in connection with the alleged ration scam. He was arrested following the searches that lasted for around 17 hours, they said.

The mob allegedly tried to prevent the ED officers from taking Adhya with them, hurling stones at their vehicles. The CRPF personnel accompanying the ED team had to baton charge the mob to control the situation, they added.

The CBI team that went to Adhya's house was accompanied by forensic sciences personnel, officials said.

CBI officers were seen using 3D scanners for mapping Adhya's home and the adjoining area. They also videographed the neighbourhood.

They also served a notice to Adhya's family, seeking footage from January 5 of the CCTV cameras installed at the house, officials said.

The CBI team also visited the house of Gopal Seth, the present chairman of Bongaon Municipality, seeking CCTV footage of the Simultala area, where Adhya's residence is located, of the first week of January, they said.

Seth said that he informed the CBI that the footage is stored for a maximum of 25 days.

Meanwhile, a close aide of Shajahan Seikh, Jiauddin Molla, appeared before the CBI in Kolkata in connection with the attack on another ED team on the same day in Sandeshkhali.

Molla told reporters that he was cooperating with the investigation.

The CBI is looking into whether he was involved in the mob attack on the ED team that went to search the house of Sheikh in the alleged ration scam, officials said.

Sheikh, a TMC leader, was arrested on February 29 following violent protests led by women over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing after remaining on the run for 55 days since the attack. PTI BSM SOM