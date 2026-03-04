West Bengal celebrates Holi with colours, music and dance

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) People across West Bengal smeared each other with ‘gulal’ and sprayed colours on Wednesday as they celebrated Holi, with festivities continuing a day after Doljatra.

The celebrations began late morning, with groups of people joining the festivities amid the playing of popular Bollywood Holi songs.

Bonhomie and camaraderie marked the occasion, with people of all ages dancing in different localities, cutting across religious and linguistic divides.

The revelry was particularly lively in areas such as Burrabazar, Chitpur, Bhawanipur, Lake Town and Kashipur, which have a sizeable population of migrants from North Indian states.

Security was tightened across Kolkata, with police warning revellers against entering rivers while being in an inebriated state and vowing strict action against hooliganism and disorder.

Surveillance at ghats was also intensified to prevent incidents of drunken bathing during the festivities, a senior police officer said.

West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, BJP leader Arjun Singh, TMC MP Partha Bhowmik and others took part in the celebrations in Lake Town, Barrackpore, Naihati, Kakinara, Bhatpara areas.

"I have been attending Holi festival in my area for years," Bose told reporters with his attire drenched in myriad colours.

As on Tuesday, political leaders used the occasion to reach out to voters ahead of the Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the people of the state, posting on her X handle: "HAPPY HOLI! May this vibrant festival fill every home with joy and colour." Union MoS Education and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, in a social media post, wished people on the occasion of Holi.

"Jai Shri Ram. Heartiest greetings to the entire nation on the joyous and vibrant festival of Holi," Majumdar said.

In an unfortunate incident, three persons drowned and one was missing after being swept away by the Hooghly river when they were bathing after playing with colours on Dol in North 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at Balaram Sarkar Ghat in Ward 33 of the Bhatpara Municipality, they said.

Three bodies were recovered, while the search was continuing for one person, they added. PTI SUS MNB