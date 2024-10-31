West Bengal celebrates Kali Puja, Diwali with fervour

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated with gaiety and fervour in West Bengal on Thursday, with colourful lights and decorated pandals creating a festive spirit across the state.

Advertisment

Fireworks lit the skies as the evening wore on, while streets were full of colourful lights.

With only green fireworks allowed by the administration as per the earlier orders of a court, police and state pollution control board officials kept vigil to prevent flouting of the rule.

Firecrackers emitting sound more than 125 decibels were not allowed.

Advertisment

People's homes were decorated with candles, diyas and tiny electric lamps.

Long queues were seen at the famed Tarapith, Dakshineswar, Kalighat, Thanthania, and other Kali temples across the state.

People hit the streets for pandal hopping across various places in Kolkata, including Amherst Street, Bowbazar, S N Banerjee Road and Chetla areas, where popular puja pandals are located.

Advertisment

Crowds also headed towards Barasat, Madhyamgram and Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, and Jalpaiguri and Siliguri in north Bengal where popular Kali Pujas are organised.

Apart from community pandals, Kali Puja is also organised in individual houses.

Many shops were decorated with lamps and electric lights on Diwali. People offered sweets and exchanged greetings.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee organised Kali Puja at her residence at Kalighat in the city and greeted people including dignitaries.

The chief minister in a post on X shared images of the deity and illumination at her residence and paid obeisance.

She shared a video of her cooking 'bhog' for the goddess.

Advertisment

"My prayer to the Goddess for the well-being of 'Maa-Mati-Manush'. This puja was started by my mother in 1978 and this is the 46th year," the CM's post in Bengali read.

The CM also greeted people on the occasion.

"May the light of the Diyas brighten up your home with joy, happiness and prosperity," the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted on X.

Advertisment

He also visited several Kali Puja pandals in Purba Medinipur district and Kolkata.

"May Maa Kali bless you with the courage to face all the challenges and overcome all the hurdles in your life. Warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion," the post read. PTI SUS SBN SBN