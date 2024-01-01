West Bengal celebrates New Year's Day with picnics, community feasts amid festive fervour

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) People across West Bengal celebrated New Year's Day, soaking in the festive fervour with picnics, visits to popular destinations, community feasts and eating out.

Advertisment

In state capital Kolkata, people thronged Park Street, Victoria Memorial Hall, Alipore Zoo, Nicco Park, Nandan and Eco Park, among others. Long queues were seen outside pubs, restaurants and bars, which were brimming with guests, young and old alike.

Several people visited churches, including the St Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata and Bandel Church in Hooghly district, while some chose to just laze away or partying with friends and family in the comfort of their own homes.

The picnic spots in Diamond Harbour, Kolaghat, Maithon dam, Taki, Bisnupur and Garchumuk, besides the various places in the Dooars and the foothills in northern West Bengal, were bustling with merry-makers.

Advertisment

Housing complexes and local clubs also organised community feasts to mark the day. Cake shops and sweet shops across the state also saw queues.

The Mall in Darjeeling town and Kalimpong -- famous for their bakeries, were all decked up for a gala celebration with live bands and concerts. Tourists and local people thronged these places as the evening set in to make the most of the festive mood.

Seaside towns of Digha, Mandarmani and Tajpur, and quaint Himalayan destinations such Takdah, Tinchuley and Lamahatta also witnessed a surge in tourist footfalls.

Advertisment

Lakhs of devotees also visited holy sites such as Kalighat temple, Tarapith temple, Tarakeswar temple and Dakshineswar temple. Kasipur Udyan Bati commemorated the 'Kalpataru Utsav', the day when spiritual icon Rama Krishna Paramahansa went into a state of trance.

Tight security arrangements were made in Kolkata and other cities and towns of the state, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended New Year's greetings to the people of the state on social media.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan said, "Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal Dr CV Ananda Bose wishes brothers and sisters of West Bengal a very happy, prosperous and fulfilling New Year 2024". PTI SUS SOM