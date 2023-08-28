West Bengal CID questions ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique in murder case

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique was interrogated by the West Bengal CID on Monday in connection with a murder that happened in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the panchayat elections in the state, officials said.

Siddique, the MLA of Bhangar, appeared for questioning at the police headquarters Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore after attending the first half of proceedings of the state assembly, which is in session.

He told PTI that he has been asked to appear for questioning again on August 31.

Siddique is among 68 people named in connection with the killing of TMC leader Raju Naskar at Hatgachha in Bhangar on June 16 in the run-up to the panchayat elections in July. These people are also accused of attacking Raju's son-in-law Ritwik Naskar, who was a TMC panchayat candidate, officials said.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Kashipur police station by Ritwik, alleging that the MLA along with the 67 other ISF supporters hatched a conspiracy to kill him and his father-in-law, they said.

Later, the CID took over the investigation from the local police, they added.

Siddique said, "Since an investigation is underway, I won't comment on the case. But, I am being framed and the truth will come out. I will cooperate with the investigators."