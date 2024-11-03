West Bengal: Class 5 to be taught at 2,335 more primary schools

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to introduce class 5 in 2,335 more primary schools from the next academic year, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The decision was taken in compliance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, he said.

Already class 5 has been introduced in around 18,000 primary schools, he added.

Another 2,335 primary schools have been asked to take necessary steps with immediate effect so that class 5 can be introduced from January 2025 itself, the official said.

Advertisment

Even after this, 29,000 state-run and state-aided primary schools will be left, and gradually class 5 will be introduced there as well, he said.

Earlier, classes 1 to 4 were taught in primary schools, while class 5 was part of secondary education. PTI SUS SOM