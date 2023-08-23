West Bengal CM calls all-party meeting on Aug 29 to discuss proposed 'Paschim Banga Divas'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed 'Paschim Banga Divas' on August 29, a well-placed source said on Wednesday.

The CM wants to hold a discussion with leaders of all political parties and take note of their views on the 'Paschim Banga Divas' before finalising anything in this regard, he said.

"The CM will be holding an all-party meeting on August 29 on Paschim Banga Divas. It will be held at the state secretariat. She wants to know the opinions of other political leaders on holding the statehood day on Poila Baishakh," he told PTI.

A committee, constituted by the state assembly, earlier this week has unanimously chosen 'Poila Boishakh' (the first day of the Bengali calendar) as the 'Paschim Banga Divas'.

The committee's proposal has been sent to Banerjee for a final nod.

The committee has also proposed a 'state song' and sources said that Rabindranath Tagore's 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jol' was on the top of the list for it.

"During the meeting, discussion will be held on that as well," the bureaucrat said.