West Bengal CM condoles death of Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, and recalled his significant contributions in the field of politics and sports administration.

A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra died on Tuesday at the age of 93.

“Saddened by the demise of senior politician Vijay Kumar Malhotra. He was an effective sports administrator too, and his contributions were significant. I knew him well and had occasions to work with him,” Banerjee posted on X.

The TMC supremo also extended her condolences to Malhotra’s family, friends, and followers.

Malhotra was one of the early stalwarts of the Delhi BJP, serving as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly. He was also projected as the party's chief ministerial face in 2008 in an election in which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its winning streak.

He was also the former president of the Jana Sangh and BJP in Delhi, and involved in sports administration, too. PTI SCH RBT