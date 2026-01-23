West Bengal CM pays homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, and urged the central government to declassify all remaining documents related to the legendary freedom fighter.

In a post on X, Banerjee also lamented that even after decades, “the mystery surrounding his disappearance remains unsolved”.

“On the birth anniversary of Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I offer my heartfelt respect and salutations to him,” she said.

“It is our collective misfortune that the mystery of Netaji’s disappearance has not been solved even today. We do not know what happened to him after 1945. This is a matter of great sorrow for everyone,” the CM said.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government had released all state files related to Bose into the public domain long ago.

“I will once again appeal to the Government of India to declassify all information related to Netaji,” she said. PTI SCH RBT