West Bengal: Cold conditions likely to abate from weekend

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Cold conditions are likely to abate in West Bengal from this weekend, with an increase in the minimum temperatures across all districts by two to three notches, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the state with the possibility of fog during morning hours over the next five days, it said.

Dense fog is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar on some days, while shallow to moderate fog will occur in other places of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said that cold conditions are likely to abate across the state from Sunday, with the possibility of an increase in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The upper reaches of Darjeeling were the coldest place in the state on Wednesday morning at 3 degrees Celsius, while the hill town recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Sriniketan was the coldest place in the state's plains, recording 8.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Cooch Behar and Bankura, both places recording 8.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD data said.

The other places that recorded significantly low temperatures were Jalpaiguri (9.6), Kalyani (9.8), Baharampur (10.2) and Medinipur (11.1).

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.