West Bengal: CPI(M) members scuffle with police amid tensions in Joynagar over TMC leader's murder

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) CPI(M) leaders, including former MPs Sujan Chakraborty and Samik Lahiri, scuffled with the police on Tuesday at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, where a local TMC leader was shot dead a day before.

The police stopped the CPI(M) leaders who were accompanying villagers, stated to be the Left party's supporters, from going to Dogachia village where several houses were ransacked and some were set on fire following the murder.

Questioning on what ground they were stopped from going to the village, Chakraborty alleged that the police were playing a partisan role.

"We will not allow outsiders for administrative reasons," a police officer present at the spot said, following which the scuffle broke out as the CPI(M) leaders tried to move forward.

The affected villagers claimed that their houses were attacked as they were CPI(M) supporters.

The villagers also claimed that they were stopped from going back to the village, from where they had fled following Monday's ransacking.

The local TMC leadership alleged that the CPI(M) was behind the killing of Saifuddin Laskar, the ruling party's area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar.

ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui of the neighbouring Bhangore constituency was also stopped by the police from visiting Dogachia village.

Chakraborty alleged that the murder of Laskar was the result of internal strife within the TMC and the CPI(M) has nothing to do with it.

While one alleged assailant was caught from the area soon after the shooting and was lynched, another was arrested by the police.

The arrested accused was produced before the Baruipur court on Tuesday and remanded to 10 days in police custody. PTI AMR SOM