West Bengal: CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim leading in Murshidabad

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim was leading in the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

Trinamool Congress candidate Abu Taher Khan, seeking re-election from the seat, was trailing by 963 votes.

The CPI(M), which could not open its account in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was banking on Murshidabad as one of the constituencies for the revival of its fortunes in the state. PTI AMR SOM