Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M) on Tuesday said it will intensify its protests across West Bengal against the comment made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BR Ambedkar in Parliament.
CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim also voiced concern over the prevailing situation in Bangladesh and said the two-day state committee meeting of the party decided to step up the movement for protecting the rights of minorities in the neighbouring country and everywhere else.
He said CPI(M) workers and members of its frontal organisations will continue to protest at the block level across the state over the comments made by Shah.
"Already our social fronts have started holding protests. That will be intensified," he said in a statement.
Salim said CPI(M) workers will also undertake a campaign against sustained attempts to polarise people under the pretext of the situation in Bangladesh.
The CPI(M) will also launch a series of protest programmes from January 12 against 'One Nation One Election' to make people aware of its "violative nature" against federalism and parliamentary democracy, he said.
Salim also said that the CPI(M) will observe January 23 as 'National Patriotic Day' to pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The party will continue its movement against the ruling TMC, which leads an "undemocratic, dictatorial, corrupt" regime in West Bengal, he said. PTI SUS SOM
West Bengal: CPI(M) to intensify protest over Shah's Ambedkar comments
