West Bengal creating 'green barrier' at inter-state border to curb flow of pollutants

Kolkata, July 26 (PTI) The government was planting saplings of tall trees along the inter-state border in the Jangal Mahal region to form a 'green barrier' for preventing air-borne particulate matters from entering West Bengal, the assembly was told on Friday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Biswanath Karak, Environment Minister Md Ghulam Rabbani said 6,000 such saplings have already been planted in Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura districts.

Rabbani said the state government was committed to reducing the use of fossil fuel and has decided to provide 1,500 e-cycles to police stations.

"This will encourage the use of e-two wheelers for patrolling whenever possible, and give a positive message to save the climate," he said.

Rabbani also urged Speaker Biman Banerjee to consider the proposal of installing a noise monitoring device in the assembly, which will help in monitoring the decibel level in central Kolkata.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the minister said that such a device "can also help to measure the din during debates and sloganeering in the assembly", sparking laughter in the House. PTI SUS SOM