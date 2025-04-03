West Bengal: CRPF DG meets family of jawan killed in Jharkhand IED blast

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) CRPF chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday visited the house of a slain force personnel in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district who was killed in action during a recent anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said.

The CRPF director general (DG) was on a daylong tour to the state.

Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal (56) was killed on March 22 following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

"The DG met the parents, wife and other family members of our brave trooper who laid down his life in the line of duty. He has assured all assistance to them and told them that the force will stand by the family not just today, but always," Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesperson M Dhinakaran said in Delhi.

A senior officer said the DG directed force officials to be in touch with Mandal's family members and ensure that all their requirements are taken care of.

The DG visited West Bengal specifically to meet Mandal's family members in Gachhupra village. He has made it a point to visit the houses of the troops killed in action.

Last month, he visited the house of a head constable in Jharkhand who was killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh in February, the officials said.

Mandal belonged to the "golf" company of the 193rd CRPF battalion. He joined the paramilitary force in 1991.

His citation said he "made the supreme sacrifice in the face of perilous conditions and displayed unwavering commitment to duty".

The CRPF is the lead anti-Naxal-operations force of the country. PTI NES RC