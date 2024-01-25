West Bengal DGP chairs high-level meeting on CM's security after accident

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) West Bengal's DGP Rajeev Kumar on Thursday chaired a meeting with SPs of all districts and officers of police commissionerates on the security of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was injured in a road accident a day ago.

Banerjee was injured on her forehead when the driver of her car had to apply brakes to avoid a collision with another vehicle that got into her convoy, while she was returning to Kolkata from the Purba Bardhaman district.

In the meeting held virtually, Kumar cautioned police officers, especially those in the CM's security detail, about using mobile phones on duty, an official said.

"The DGP spoke separately to the SP of Purba Bardhaman district and scrutinised how the other vehicle got into the convoy of the CM," the official told PTI.

Strict directives were also given to make foolproof security arrangements for all future programmes of the CM, he said.

"No flaw in the security arrangements will be allowed. All the police officers have been given instructions to doubly check the arrangements so that there is no repetition of Wednesday's accident," he said.

The chief minister's security director Peeyush Pandey and ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim were also present in the meeting.

When the accident happened, Banerjee was seated beside the driver. She was injured as her head hit the dashboard.

In June last year, she suffered a knee injury while alighting from a helicopter in northern West Bengal. She had suffered another ligament injury on her left knee in September, and had to undergo a microsurgery.

In the run-up to the 2021 assembly polls, she fractured a leg, following which she campaigned in a wheelchair. PTI SCH SOM