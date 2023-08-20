West Bengal: Doctor kills wife, surrenders at police station

Barasat (WB), Aug 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old government doctor allegedly killed his wife in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and surrendered before the police on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Helencha in Bagda police station area, they said.

Dr Arindam Bala, who works at the state-run SSKM Hospital, went to the police station in the morning and told the on-duty officers that he killed his wife, police said.

When police went to his house, they found the body of his wife, 25-year-old Ratnatama, lying in a pool of blood, a senior officer said.

Advertisment

Arindam was arrested and a murder case was filed after Ratnatama's father Rajib Kumar Dey lodged a police complaint, he said.

The couple was married for around two years, he added.

"We are probing what led the doctor to murder his wife. What we have so far known is that the couple mostly lived separately," said the police officer, refusing to share further details citing the ongoing investigation. PTI CORR SOM SOM