West Bengal doctors voice frustration over govt 'inaction' in medic's rape-and-murder case

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Doctors from West Bengal expressed frustration on Monday over the state government's "inaction" despite cease-work protests, meetings with officials and verbal promises to address issues following the alleged rape and killing of a medic at a Kolkata hospital.

Members of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) travelled from Kolkata to Delhi on Monday and held a press conference here, claiming that no substantial measures have been taken to address their issues.

They accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of neglecting the severity of the situation, citing "false" claims of improved security in hospitals and "delays" in the investigation of the case of the trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The doctors highlighted their focus on two primary goals -- justice for "Abhaya" (the name given to the victim in the R G Kar Hospital case) and prevention of future violence in medical institutions.

Their demands include the immediate removal of the state health secretary, judicial action against those responsible for Abhaya's death, improved security in hospitals and reforms in the state's healthcare infrastructure, the doctors told the press conference.

The WBJDF has also called for increased police protection for doctors, filling vacant positions in hospitals and the establishment of centralised systems to track hospital resources and referrals.

They emphasised the urgent need for transparency, accountability and investigations into corruption in the health system.

The junior doctors of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital have been protesting against the alleged rape and killing of their colleague on August 9. The incident took place when the trainee doctor went to sleep in a seminar room of the hospital during a break from duty.

The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the incident. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government that their demands would be looked into.

However, they sat on a hunger strike at the Dorina crossing in Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata on October 5, claiming that the government did not fulfil their demands.

Doctors' associations, including the FIAMA and RDAs of the AIIMS and MAMC, were present during the press conference. They expressed dismay at the lack of progress in the R G Kar Hospital case despite a 70-day probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

They demanded a swift and just resolution, stating that the government has not delivered on its promises and that junior doctors continue to face violence and insecurity on hospital campuses. PTI NSM RC