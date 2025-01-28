West Bengal: Fake call centre busted in New Town, 18 arrested

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Eighteen people were arrested as a fake call centre was busted in New Town near Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested used to target US citizens, posing as Microsoft employees, offering technical support and then used to dupe them, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Cyber Crime Wing of the West Bengal Police along with personnel of the Eco Park and Bidhannagar Cyber police stations conducted a joint raid at two offices of the fake call centre housed in a building in New Town, he said.

Among those arrested were three women, he added.

Several documents, 32 laptops and 41 mobile phones were seized in the raid.

"It is being investigated how the transactions were done, whether through cryptocurrency or hawala or some other means," the officer said. PTI SCH SOM