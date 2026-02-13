West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Sector 5 restaurant

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Fire broke out at a restaurant in the IT hub of Salt Lake Sector 5 near Kolkata on Friday, officials said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which broke out at the restaurant on the ground floor of the Globsyn Crystals building in EP Block around 4.20 pm, triggering panic in the area, they said.

The building houses several offices, most of which are operational around the clock, they added.

"No one was injured in the incident. The entire building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The blaze has been brought under control," an officer of the Fire and Emergency Services said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI SCH SOM