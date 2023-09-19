West Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 14 crore seized near Bangladesh border, 1 arrested

Barasat (WB), Sep 19 (PTI) Gold biscuits worth Rs 14 crore were seized near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the BSF's 68 batallion intercepted a motorcycle in Ronghat village in Bagdah police station area, they said.

On searching the motorcycle, they found 23 kg of gold biscuits, valued at Rs 14 crore, officials said.

The gold biscuits were being smuggled to India from Bangladesh, they said.

The motorcyclist was arrested, and an investigation was underway, they added. PTI CORR SOM