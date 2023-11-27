West Bengal: Gold worth Rs 1.28 crore seized at Bangladesh border

Barasat (WB), Nov 27 (PTI) Gold bars worth Rs 1.28 crore were seized at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, officials said.

Five gold bars and 16 gold biscuits, weighing about 2 kg, were seized from an empty truck at the Petrapole check-post when the vehicle was entering India, they said.

The seizure was made from the cabin of the truck driver by the 145 battalion of the BSF based on a tip-off, they added.

The driver of the truck, Abdul Johar Malik -- a resident of North 24 Parganas, was arrested, officials said. PTI CORR SOM