New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X, along with pictures of the meeting. PTI AKV AKV VN VN