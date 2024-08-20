West Bengal governor calls on President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting comes amid the cease-work agitation by junior doctors in West Bengal to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor which entered the 12th day on Tuesday.

Healthcare services at state-run hospitals across West Bengal have been severely affected due to the agitation.

"Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X and shared a picture of the meeting.